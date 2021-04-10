Woman hospitalized after rolling out of moving car on I-90 Friday

A woman was taken to the hospital after rolling out of a car on the interstate Friday.

The accident happening just before 4:45 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near the I-79 exit.

According to state police, the woman was in the back seat of a car and on her way back from having a procedure done in Pittsburgh. She reportedly unlatched herself and rolled out of the car as it was coming down the on-ramp.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for a head injury which appears to be non-life threatening.

Traffic was backed up on I-90 for more than one hour while crews cleared the scene.