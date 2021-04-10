Woman hospitalized after rolling out of moving car on I-90 Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A woman was taken to the hospital after rolling out of a car on the interstate Friday.

The accident happening just before 4:45 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near the I-79 exit.

According to state police, the woman was in the back seat of a car and on her way back from having a procedure done in Pittsburgh. She reportedly unlatched herself and rolled out of the car as it was coming down the on-ramp.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for a head injury which appears to be non-life threatening.

Traffic was backed up on I-90 for more than one hour while crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar