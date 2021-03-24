Woman identified in fatal accident along Interstate 79

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the woman killed in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 79.

The accident happened at 1:20 p.m.near mile marker 170 along the northbound lane, that’s between the McKean and Edinboro exits.

According to state police, 62-year old Christine Rothman of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling in the left lane on Interstate 79 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway onto rumble strips.

The 75-year old driver allegedly swerved to correct his position on the roadway, before traveling off the road and striking an embankment and rolling the Chevrolet Traverse. When officers arrived, they found the female unresponsive.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State Police were assisted by Edinboro Fire Department, McKean Fire Department and the Erie County Coroner.