One woman is in police custody following an accident in Erie overnight.

Calls went out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for an accident at the intersection of East 24th and Wallace streets. When first responders arrived, they found a car into a utility pole with no one inside.

Erie Police were able to locate the driver a short time later nearby. She was taken into custody for a suspected DUI.

No injuries were reported. Penelec was called out to repair the damaged pole.