Woman in custody after shooting another woman during the day near East 12th and French

One woman is in custody after a shooting another woman who then walked into the Erie Police station with a gun shot wound.

According to Erie Police, 26-year-old Brashanique Cooley is facing multiple charges after reportedly shooting someone she knew near East 12th and French Streets.

Investigators say the 21-year-old victim identified Cooley and police were able to make their way to the 4100 block of Maxwell Avenue to find the suspect and recover the handgun.

“It’s concerning any time that we have an uptick in shots fired, or shootings, or shooting victims like we see in this case. Once again this was 5/5:30 in the afternoon or early evening on video camera, so obviously we have some video to pour over and witnesses to talk to,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Cooley is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.