Woman in custody following Monday night shots fired incident

A woman is in custody following a shots fired incident Monday night.

According to the Erie Police Chief, officers were called to 400 block of East 23rd Street Monday night for a domestic call.

Once an officer stepped out of his car, he reportedly heard a gunshot that went over his head. Officers then proceeded to the house and say they saw a woman in the backyard.

The 35-year-old Erie woman then reportedly led police on a foot chase where another shot was fired.

No major injuries were reported and the woman has not been charged yet.