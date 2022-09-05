One woman was injured after allegedly being stabbed outside the Erie City Mission on Monday.

This alleged stabbing took place shortly after 12:30 p.m.

According to Erie Police, a 34-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the right side of her body.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The victim and a witness identified the 39-year-old man who fled the scene.

Police chased the suspect by foot before taking him into custody.

At the time of writing, the suspect is awaiting arraignment.