A woman has been transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Mill Village on July 6th.

This happened around 6:30 on the 13000 block area of Route 19.

According to police on the scene, the female driver lost control of her car before leaving the roadway and ended up flipping the car while landing in a swampy area.

The woman was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. No word on a cause of the accident at this time.