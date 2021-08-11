Woman injured in overnight car accident on West 12th & Raspberry Streets

Local News
One woman was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie overnight.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets.

According to reports from the scene, four people were involved in the accident. One woman suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported. Erie Police are looking into what caused the accident.

