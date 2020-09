A woman was injured in a rollover accident Tuesday morning near East Springfield.



The accident happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Route 215. According to reports from the scene, the driver lost control of her car, flipping it onto its roof into a ditch.

The driver suffered an injury to her arm and was transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment. State police out of Girard are looking into what caused the accident.