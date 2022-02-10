Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Girard Township

An 85-year old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Girard Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happed in the 9400 block of Middle Road in Girard Township shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to State Police, 85-year old Nancy Adams traveled to the north side of the roadway to get her mail. As she was walking back towards her home, a Mitsubishi Outlander approached at approximately 45 MPH.

Troopers say Adams started running after retrieving her mail when the SUV was approaching, but she entered the eastbound lane before the driver of the SUV could hit the brakes.

State Police say that the driver, identified as a 29-year old Lake City man, attempted to veer over to the south side of the road to avoid hitting Adams, but she was struck by the driver’s side mirror.

The impact caused Adams to be thrown into the westbound lane of the road. She was taken by West County Paramedics to an area hospital but died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.