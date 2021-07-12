Woman life-flighted from car accident on Rt. 97 & Flatts Road over the weekend

One person was life-flighted to the hospital after a weekend car accident in Waterford.

According to Erie County 911, this happened right before midnight Saturday on Flatts Road and Route 97.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kimberly Dreischalick was heading north on Flatts Rd. and failed to stop at a stop sign before crossing Rt. 97. She was struck by David Graham who was heading west on Rt. 97.

Dreischalick was life-flighted in critical condition. The driver of the other car, Graham, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Mill Village VFD, Union City VFD, Stancliff Hose Co., and STAT Medevac assisted. State police are still investigating.

