Woman looks to earn Guinness World Record for most number of Burpees in 24 hours

One local woman is not letting a pandemic, or an autoimmune disease, stop her from conquering her dreams of beating a Guinness World Record.

Toni Kramer is a member of the Erie Fitness Academy and came up with the idea to break the world record of the number of Burpees in 24 hours.

A Burpee is described as a push-up followed by a leap in the air.

Toni also lives with Crohn’s, which is an inflammatory bowel disease.

The co-owner of the Erie Fitness Academy says that Toni has been a long-time member and this was an opportunity to do something different and challenging, all with loads of support.

“She knows that doing it here was better than trying to do it at home, because she’s surrounded by people that care about her and actually want her to succeed.” said Giordano Tartaglione.

The previous record was 5,555 and Toni says she is hoping to get to 6,000 Burpees.