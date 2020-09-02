Woman makes claim about disturbing phone call from retired police officer

Erie Police are currently investigating a claim that involves a retired officer.

Here is more on what is being said and what police are saying at this point.

What started off as a normal workday for one Erie woman quickly made a turn for the worse.

The woman said that is due to a disturbing phone call that she received from a former Erie Lieutenant.

Leanna Nieratko spoke out during an Erie City Council meeting to explain the shock she is still in to this day.

“He proceeded to tell me that I should be raped and murdered and repeated it,” said Leanna Nieratko, Victim.

Nieratko works at Whole Foods Co-Op and said that she believes the reason for the call was because of a sign that sits outside.

“The black lives matter sign which is basically just our affirmation to our black community that we support them which should not be a problem. I did get a phone call on Friday morning from someone I found out later was a retired police officer and in his anger for our support of our black community told me I should be raped and murdered,” said Nieratko.

Nieratko is also claiming that once she hung up, the former officer called back attempting to justify his statement.

“He gave a reason which is if you believe the police should be defunded then you should be raped so that you understand the value of the police,” said Nieratko.

After this, a complaint was filed.

In a recent statement, Chief Dan Spizarny released the following, “We are aware of the complaint and the investigation is ongoing. The retired officer has been gone for over twelve years.”

The Mayor’s Chief of Staff said that it is now a new era.

“This kind of behavior has no place in the Erie Police Department of today. We have a huge number of officers now. This department has changed a lot in the last few years. There have been a lot of new hires, younger officers coming on with very different viewpoints than what was exhibited to Leanna,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff for the City of Erie.

Spizarny stated that this case is currently being looked at by the Deputy Chief.

Nieratko went on to explain that she hopes the city will look into creating a citizens review board and work to get past the us vs them mentality and look into the training of the police force.