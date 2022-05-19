Erie Police are continuing an investigation after a woman was reportedly assaulted and robbed in Downtown Erie on Tuesday.

It was on French Street that the incident allegedly took place. The victim said that a man pushed her down and stole her belongings.

The victim told police that the attack happened near East 7th and French Streets around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It’s a well lit area. There is a lot of surveillance in that area and obviously we will be taking a look at that and you know just a general rule of thumb we ask people to walk together with a friend really anytime you are downtown,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police.

The victim said that she was walking along French Street when a man dragged her into an alley, beat her, and then stole her purse, cell phone, and shoes.

One representative from the Downtown Partnership said that overall the city is a safe place and there are grants available to provide security cameras to downtown businesses.

“We want to make sure every available opportunity is given to businesses to increase security in downtown,” said David Tamulonis, Events Manager at Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Downtown Partnership launched a downtown safety ambassador program to provide grants to city businesses.

However, representatives say that it is uncommon to hear about incidents such as this mugging.

“It seems like a very rare occurrence that we hear about something like this happening downtown. I think you’re likely to see unhomed, and vulnerable individuals, but that doesn’t necessarily make the area unsafe. Those are just individuals seeking resources that are adjacent to downtown. So just remember that things like this are very rare,” said Tamulonis.