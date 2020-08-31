Woman saves seagull over at Dobbins Landing

You can now say that one area seagull was at the right place at the right time.

Robin Yourkonis and her grandchildren were visiting Dobbins Landing to feed the birds when she noticed that a seagull was making it’s way closer and closer.

The bird was not eating any of the bread but rather looking for help.

That is when Yourkonis noticed a hook and fishing line wrapped around the seagull’s neck.

Yourkonis said that the bird let her pick him up and from there a local fisherman helped remove the line. Yourkonis added that she was the thankful that the bird was not hooked.