Woman seriously injured following hit and run on East 6th and Wallace

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Woman seriously injured following hit and run on East 6th and Wallace

One person is severely injured after being hit by a car in the city of Erie.

The incident was reported at East 6th and Wallace streets around 3am.  Police say a woman was hit after a disturbance was reported.  She was taken to an Erie hospital with serious injuries. 

The suspect fled the scene; Erie police are investigating.

