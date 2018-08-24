Woman seriously injured following hit and run on East 6th and Wallace
One person is severely injured after being hit by a car in the city of Erie.
The incident was reported at East 6th and Wallace streets around 3am. Police say a woman was hit after a disturbance was reported. She was taken to an Erie hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect fled the scene; Erie police are investigating.
