A woman was struck by a car around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Millcreek.

It happened in the 3800 block of West 12th Street. West Lake Fire Department crews responded to the scene for reports of a 34 year-old woman who had been struck by a car.

Reports from the scene indicate that her injuries were minor. No word on if the driver who struck her will be facing any charges at this time.