One woman was taken into police custody for a suspected DUI following an overnight crash on Route 20.

The accident happened along West Ridge Road in Millcreek around 1:30 a.m. this morning. The woman reportedly struck a fence, a tree, and some mailboxes before the vehicle came to a stop.

Once on the scene, Police took her into custody for a suspected DUI. However, she was later transported to the hospital. Police could not comment on the woman’s condition yet.