Woman taken to hospital after call to police

A woman was transported to the hospital after Millcreek Police responded to the call of a man being shot.

Police say the woman called 911 to report a man who was supposedly shot.

There was a huge police presence in the heavily populated apartment complex.

When police showed up at the Reserve Apartments in Millcreek, they found the man uninjured.

He informed the officers that the woman suffers from a mental health issue.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

