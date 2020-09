One person was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a motorcycle overnight.

According to reports from the scene, a woman riding on the back of a motorcycle fell off the bike in the area of West 19th and Raspberry streets in Erie.

This happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the motorcycle then allegedly left the woman there and fled the scene on the bike.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.