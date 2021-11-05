Woman, three men sworn-in Friday as newest City of Erie Police Officers

The newest City of Erie Police Officers were sworn-in Friday. This, as the department continues to mourn the loss of two of their brothers.

Chelsea Swift reports.

Friday, four new officers joined the City of Erie Police Force. Chief Spizarny says they are looking to hire more officers in Feb. 2022.

One of those new officers is a female officer with experience in the Erie and Crawford County Sheriff’s Offices. She says she’s ready for more experience in a larger department.

“I’m excited about getting to meet all of the new guys, and working with a bigger force and a higher call volume. I think the best way to make a change is to get involved and I’m from nearby, so being able to help out my community hits home,” said Kayla Pound, patrol officer, City of Erie Police.

City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says these new officers will replace officers with more than 80 total years of experience.

He says efforts to make the department more diverse continue.

“We’re very excited about this list. As we continue hiring, we have many more opportunities to bring on females and minorities that have never taken the test before,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

One new officer says he’s following in the footsteps of his father. He says joining the department has always been his goal.

“It means a lot to me growing up in Erie. And it means a lot to my dad and my family as well. They’re super proud,” said Joshua Filutze, patrol officer, City of Erie Police.

Filutze says after he graduated high school he joined the Air Force, then he joined the Police Academy. He says his father has kept him driven to pursue his career.

“I’m very proud of him, basically because he set a goal and achieved it. I’m proud of all my kids for doing the same,” said Geoffrey Filutze, Sergeant, City of Erie Police.

