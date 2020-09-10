Woman to receive kidney transplant at UPMC Hamot after viral social media post

The power of social media is allowing one woman to receive a kidney.

A kidney transplant that was arranged online will take place at UPMC Hamot on Thursday. This comes after Rachel Povhe’s husband posted on social media asking for help.

Brandi Behling, a kidney donor, saw the post and expressed her interest in helping someone in need.

Their connection hits close to home. Both women are from Buffalo and enjoy riding motorcycles.

“I wasn’t excited to share my story, it’s a little personal, but I’m really glad he did because we got to meet Brandi and that brought us together,” said Rachel Povhe, receiving a kidney.

The post on social media was shared more than one million times.