(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver received treatment after striking a cement barrier and utility pole with her vehicle in Erie County.

This happened around 7:42 a.m. on June 16 as a 65-year-old North East woman was driving north on Williams Road, just south of Townline Road in Greenfield Township, Pennsylvania.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver allegedly veered off to the right side of the road and hit a large cement traffic barrier that was blocking a property owner’s water well.

The vehicle then rolled over onto its right side after lightly striking a utility pole with its tires. The driver reportedly suffered no injuries but was transported to a local hospital for a check-up.