Woman who allegedly posed as a nurse to gain access to meds gets work release/electronic monitoring Video

A woman accused of prescription fraud will face no time behind bars.

Investigators say Marisha Winiarczyk was working as a nurse with a forged license at the Regency at South Shore. That's where she allegedly obtained about 450 pills, including opioids.

In October, she pleaded guilty to charges in connection to obtaining a prescription under someone else's name and posing as a nurse.

Today, the judge sentenced her to 36 months of restrictive intermediate punishment, beginning with two months of work release, then four months of electronic monitoring, followed by another year of probation.