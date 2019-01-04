Woman who allegedly posed as a nurse to gain access to meds gets work release/electronic monitoring
A woman accused of prescription fraud will face no time behind bars.
Investigators say Marisha Winiarczyk was working as a nurse with a forged license at the Regency at South Shore. That's where she allegedly obtained about 450 pills, including opioids.
In October, she pleaded guilty to charges in connection to obtaining a prescription under someone else's name and posing as a nurse.
Today, the judge sentenced her to 36 months of restrictive intermediate punishment, beginning with two months of work release, then four months of electronic monitoring, followed by another year of probation.
More Stories
-
-
-
An Erie County judge accepts a plea deal for a teen charged with the…