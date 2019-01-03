Woman who shot her own brother gets 12-24 months with credit for time served Video

A woman charged in a violent attack on her sibling faces time behind bars.

Investigators say Sandra Hobson and her brother got into an argument that turned violent in February. Her brother allegedly struck her with a cane. That's when officials say she fired back by shooting him in the leg.

In October, Hobson pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault. On Wednesday, the judge sentenced her to 12-24 months in prison, followed by three years of probation. She also received credit for time served.