Women and children in need can soon look forward to permanent housing

Women and children who may be running away from a bad domestic situation can soon look forward to permanent housing.

It’s happening through a project run by the Mercy Center for Women.

Yoselin Person spoke with a resident of the center. She was live in the newsroom to tell us more.

This project is the beginning of housing and helping more women who may be either homeless or running away from an abusive relationship.

“It’s helped me out a lot. Even the short time that I’ve been here, it’s helped me grow,” said Amanda Keasey, resident, Mercy Center for Women.

Amanda Keasey and her 11-month-old daughter are residents of Mercy Center for Women. She says the Holy Rosary project is one step closer to providing more housing opportunities for women in need and being surrounded by a much bigger family.

“Just being the anchor for this area,” said Jennie Hagerty, executive director, Mercy Center for Women.

The anchor will be a former school building of 13 classrooms. It’s being transformed into two bedroom, one bathroom apartments with a kitchen and living area.

It will accommodate around 30 women and children.

“Again, knowing that our mission is to serve women, and predominantly the staff here is women, shows our presence in the community as strong,” said Hagerty.

The women will be able to depend on daycare that will be in the building. They can also take advantage of a job readiness program and other resources.

“It would help the mothers and the ladies out so much, not worrying about who’s going to watch your child, am I going to have the time to drop my child off at a daycare,” said Keasey.

Keasey came to the center in August. She says the center’s top priority is making sure women and children have a roof over their heads.

It can be hard to find housing when running away from a domestic situation, homelessness or an addiction.

“So you’re not just staying and sleeping here, you’re growing as a person,” said Keasey.

The current transitional living at 27th Street and East Ave. will still be available once the project at the former Holy Rosary school is completed.

Amanda Keasey has a message for those who may be in a difficult situation.

“Please do not be afraid to ask for help… please. There is a lot of programs that will definitely bend over backwards for you,” said Keasey.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022.