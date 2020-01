Fire crews had to pry a woman out of her car after it rolled over on the icy roads.

According to Conneaut Lake Regional Police, this happened around 1:30 on Leach Road near the intersection of Route 285.

A woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into an embankment. Her car rolled onto its side, trapping her inside the vehicle. Fire crews had to cut off the roof and pull her out of the front window. She was taken to Meadville Medical Center with unknown injuries