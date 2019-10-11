Women from WABTEC packed breast cancer kits for patients at UPMC Hamot

A group of 100 women from WABTEC came together to give back to the community, specifically for women fighting breast cancer.

The group packed 200 breast cancer kits to give to patients at UPMC Hamot.

The idea sprung from a professional development seminar that took place over the last couple of days.

Lisa Cavalier, who works at WABTEC, says a lot of people know someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, so this was special for them to be able to give back.

“You know these women are fighting a really tough battle and it’s really important to give them a ray of hope with any opportunity we have. When we were able to hand the kits over and see them smile, and to know these can help them get through something tough, feels really good,” said Lisa Cavalier, Business Project Manager, WABTEC.

Thomas said her advice for others would be to get a support team and make sure to follow your doctors instructions.