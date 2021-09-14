Women in Leadership Conference held at Manufacturer’s and Business Association

Women in Leadership Positions in Companies are good for both women and men in the business world.

That’s the message from the Women in Leadership Impact event held at the Manufacturer’s and Business Association.

The keynote speaker, Ann Scott of Erie Insurance, made the point that the most important thing a company can do is get the best possible leader, regardless of gender.

Scott said that’s best for all workers best women and men.

“We’re in a war for talent. It’s really important that women have equal opportunities and can come into businesses. It’s important for all businesses and it’s important for women and men alike,” said Ann Scott, Erie Insurance.

The conference was sponsored by Highmark.

