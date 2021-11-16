Women veterans honored at historic joint event

Two women’s organizations in Erie with a long history made more history at a downtown gathering on November 16th.

For the first time in the 124 year histories, the Women’s Club of Erie and the Presque Isle branch of the Daughters of the Revolution joined forces to honor women veterans from the area.

The veterans event is an addition to the Women’s Club’s Christmas in the mansion event.

According to each group, sacrifice is a big part of why they wanted to honor the group of women there tonight.

“They’re doing that for their country, our country, some of them have given the ultimate sacrifice of their lives, others have put their lives on hold, or not had children yet because they’re doing their fulfillment to their country, and we just want to honor these women,” said Judy Santone Husted, Erie Women’s Club.

Honored at this event were Colonel Priscilla Hamilton from the United States Army, Sergeant Lindsey Millet from the United States Army, Captain Nora Oslak from the United States Army Reserves, and Sergeant Schelly Reitsma from the United States Army.

