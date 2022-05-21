One local organization was able to thank the community for their support by holding a 5K run with family-friendly activities.

The Women’s Care Center of Erie County celebrated their 40th year of supporting Erie residents by holding a 5K, a silent auction, a basket auction, kids dash, and a family picnic.

The center offers free pregnancy services to men and women of Erie County including adoption services, education, and STD testing and treatment.

The community is responding to the event with businesses donating and walking alongside participants to show their support for the cause.

The executive director for the Women’s Care Center shared his gratitude for those that supported the event.

“We’re just so thankful for the beautiful weather and the fact that so many people have come out to support the center. It just means a lot for us to be able to provide services to the community,” said Randy Newport, Executive Director of Women’s Care Center.

The community gathering has been a staple event in Erie for over 20 years.