Women’s “Equalitea” luncheon at Woman’s Club of Erie

It was tea time today at the Women’s Club.

The “Women’s Equalitea” is an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women being granted the right to vote. Women got together to eat lunch and listen to a series of speakers.

The Woman’s Club also worked with the Fiber Guild Association of Erie to make a quilt with 12 squares that symbolize the suffrage movement. The event gives women the opportunity to gather together to remember the history behind the movement.

“It’s a way of getting women together and they’re honoring the women that came before them that fought to get the right to vote.” said Judy Husted, the president of the Woman’s Club of Erie.

All proceeds from the event will go to the philanthropy and education of the club

