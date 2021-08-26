Women’s Equality Day: Pa ranks 32nd in gender pay gap

To honor Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26th, a study by Business.org looked into the efforts made by the 50 states and the District of Columbia to close the gap in pay, based on gender.

The study calculated the approximate stop-pay date “based on the day of the year women start working for free based on the gender pay gap in that state.”

Nationally, the gap in salaries between men and women is 18 percent with the average stop-pay date being around Oct. 29th each year. Pennsylvania ranked 32nd in the country with a 21 percent gap. Women in the Commonwealth average $43,791 in annual salary, compared to men, who average $55,221.

Vermont achieved the smallest pay gap at 9 percent, while Wyoming had largest at 35 percent.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.