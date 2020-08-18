Women’s suffrage mural unveiled

A new mural was unveiled in downtown Erie Tuesday commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

The League of Women Voters and Erie Downtown Partnership took the time to showcase the artwork entitled “Her Voice, Her Vote.”

The piece features women throughout the years, including the first woman to be elected mayor of Erie and the first woman to be elected as Erie county commissioner.

The project, which began at the end of 2018, will now be permanently at the hands building on 7th and State Street.