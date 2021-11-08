Wonders Night at UPMC Park named 2021 Minor League Promotion of the Year

A wonderful night at UPMC Park has taken the Seawolves to the top of the promotions standings.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie “That Thing You Do” the Seawolves organized and hosted Wonders Night.

That event has now been named the 2021 Minor League Promotion of the Year by Baseball Digest.

Wonders Night featured an appearance by three of the four actors who starred in the movie about a fictional band from Erie.

Wonders Night also included a showing of the movie “That Thing You Do” and raised $25,500 for Noticeability, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students with dyslexia.

