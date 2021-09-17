Wonders night at UPMC Park raises $25,500 for non-profit

The Erie Seawolves announced that the “Wonders Night” at UPMC Park raised the highest charitable amount ever in Seawolves history.

The event was held on September 4th and marked the 25th anniversary of the movie “That Thing You Do” by reuniting The Wonders.

Three of the four actors who made up the fictional band from Erie attended the event that raised $25,500 for Noticeability, a non profit dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem.

The money raised came from an exclusive VIP session with the Wonders, an autograph session with the fictional band, and an on-field jersey and memorabilia auction.

