Amity Twp., Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Flames arise as a wood-burning stove sparks an overnight barn fire. Crews were called out around 10:40pm Sunday night for a reported barn fire in the 16100 block of Lyons Road in Amity Township.

When first responders arrived, they were met with heavy smoke coming from the barn. Nobody was hurt, and all of the livestock also made it out safely.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but officials believe the fire was started by a wood stove inside the barn.