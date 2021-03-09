Woodcock Lake drained quickly and mysteriously

Where there used to be a small lake, there are now a lot of questions.

Neighbors around Woodcock Lake said that one day it was here and the next it was gone.

Neighbors do not know what happened.

Those neighbors believe that a gate used to control the water froze open allowing the water to drain.

The equipment is maintained by the Army Corp of Engineers and no one returned our call for an explanation by news time.

The neighbors said that the area business need the lake for a living, selling bait and renting fish equipment.