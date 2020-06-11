Woodcock Lake Park back open for the season

A popular Crawford County summer attraction is back open.

This week, the Woodcock Lake Park opened up after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The beach, boat launch and walking trails are now open.

Park officials say that many extra measures were taken to get the park ready to open. This included extra cleaning measures to the restroom and extra signage.

“It was very eye opening in the amount of people that we have using it, calling to register their frustrations and that made us very aware of how many users we have. It’s gratifying to be able to offer that back to the taxpayers. It’s their facilities.” said Joe Arnett.

Arnett says that a big part of their mission is promoting water safety. He encourages people to use life jackets.