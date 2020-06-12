Woodcock Lake Park reopens

This week, Woodcock Lake Park reopened after being closed because of the pandemic.

The beach, the boat launch and walking trails are now open. Park officials say many extra measures were taken to get the park ready to open. This included extra cleaning measures to the restrooms and extra signage.

“It was very eye opening in the amount of people that we have using it, calling to register their frustrations and that made us very aware of how many users we have. So it’s gratifying to be able to offer that back to the tax payers, it’s their facilities,” said Joe Arnett, park ranger.

Arnett says a big part of their mission is promoting water safety, so he encourages people to use life jackets when boating.