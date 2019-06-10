Woody’s Backwater Barge and Grill is experiencing high water

Woody’s Backwater Barge and Grill is experiencing high waters in front and behind of the restaurant.

The patio area in front of the restaurant was shutdown on a few occasions for high waters. The owners of the restaurant are looking for the best solution to fix the problem in a timely manner.

Tim Sedney, Co-Owner of Woody’s Barge and Grill tells us, “Our plans are to adapt and if the water continues to come up this high obviously we’re going to have to raise our patio up, we have no choice about doing that and that’s going to come at a great expense.”

The Co-Owner of Woody’s Barge and Grill says this is the highest he’s seen the water in thirty-two years.