Work Advance Initiative Program underway in Erie

A Work Advance Initiative Program is fully underway after receiving some funding from the City of Erie.

The program is an entry level program designed to teach people the skills needed when entering the manufacturing field.

The city awarded $25,000 to the program as part of the Commodore Fund. Currently six people are being educated through this program, with the hope that it will grow to 30.

“Every single barrier that may be in place for those individuals who are interested in being a part of the program, it is important that those barriers are broken. Bringing all the partners together allows us to make this program successful,” said Megan Wagner-Ingram, Project Manager, Erie Regional Manufacturer Partnership.

Some of the organizations that have come together to make this program possible include GEGAC, Erie Together, and NPRC.