Work begins for mural that will cover observation deck on Dobbins Landing

One of the most popular spots on Erie’s Bayfront is getting a new addition.

A mural is currently being painted to cover the observation deck at Dobbins Landing. Raphael Gerlach or Satone is the lead artist for the abstract piece.

Once the project is complete, one perfect spot to see it in full view will be the Bicentennial Tower.

“It’s going to be very eye popping, refreshing. Something that you can look forward too when you’re at the top of the tower. Hopefully it’s a big part of Erie when it’s complete, something that people can look forward to coming to see,” said Ceasar Westbrook, Painter.

The mural is scheduled to be finished by sometime next week.