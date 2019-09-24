Work begins on $7 million plan to expand Marquette Savings Bank

Breaking News
Demolition work is underway for the former Toni and Guy building on the corner of West 10th and Peach Streets as a $7 million plan to expand Marquette Savings Bank in Downtown Erie.

The plan will eventually include a new operations center, training center and innovation learning center that will significantly add to Marquette’s square footage downtown.

Bank president Michael Edwards says that it is important for the bank to continue to be located in the downtown Erie area. Work is expected to be completed in July of 2020

