Work begins on bridge preservation project on Route 198 over Woodcock Creek in Crawford County

Work has now begun to rehabilitate the bridges that carries Route 198 over Woodcock Creek in Woodcock Township, Crawford County. The bridge was built in 1972 and is used by approximately 2,000 vehicles a day.

This bridge is located between Price Road and Stoltz Road near Blooming Valley.

The project will include replacing existing bridge deck and barriers, as well as steel I beam repairs, new bearing seats and installing neoprene bearing pags.

There will also be guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements as well as a new approach roadway.

There are no detours expected in connection with the project. One lane of the bridge will remain open throughout the project and traffic will be controlled through the use of a temporary signal put in place there.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by mid-November 2020