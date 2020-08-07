Work continues on new home for Erie family

Work is continuing on a new home for one Erie family thanks to a partnership with a local company and a nonprofit.

We got an update on the construction work at 2414 Pear Street in Erie where a new Habitat For Humanity home is being built.

The project got a boost from Eriez Magnetics not only in materials, but in crews of Eriez workers who are volunteering to make the four bedroom, two bathroom home a reality.

The family receiving the house came to Erie from Africa in 2007 and became American citizens.

They will pay off a zero interest loan and have logged more than 300 hours helping to build the home.