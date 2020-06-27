Work continues on plan to reopen former Holiday Inn Downtown building

Work continues this week on ambitious plans to reopen the former Holiday Inn downtown building.

This week crews have been tearing down the Red Tomato, the bar and restaurant on the property which has also been closed since early 2019 when it was part of the Erie Downtown Hotel.

The company that bought the property is made up of investors with experience around the state in buying and rebuilding rundown hotels.

The two phase plan starts be first rehabilitating the hotel to open. The second phase would then include rebuilding the bar and restaurant on the 18th and Peach Street property.