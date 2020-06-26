Work Continues on Plan to Reopen Former Holiday Inn Downtown Building

Work continued this week on an ambitious plant to reopen the former Holiday Inn downtown building perhaps as early as April.

This week, crews were tearing down the Red Tomato, the bar and restaurant on the property which has been closed since early 2019 when it was the Erie downtown hotel.

The company that bought the property is made up of investors with experience around the state in buying and rebuilding rundown hotels.

The two phase plan is to rehab the hotel to open first.

The second phase would then be to rebuild the bar and restaurant on the 18th and Peach Street property.