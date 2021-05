Work continues in West Erie County as crews hope to eventually complete the project to rebuild a bridge that takes Route 215 over Interstate 90.

The work has affected interstate traffic as workers take turns closing the east and westbound lanes to build the new span.

Construction is expected to accelerate next week when crews start installing the main beams on the bridge.

It’s part of a 3-year and $66 million project that will eventually affect as many as 10 miles of West County interstate