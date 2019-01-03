Work continues to develop Harbor Place on Erie's Bayfront Video

The new Hampton Inn and Suites is taking shape on the Bayfront.

Scott Enterprises is in the first phase of developing the new Harbor Place by the Blasco Library. The goal is to create retail, office, and living spaces in addition to another hotel and restaurants. Scott Enterprises is hoping to boost tourism in the area with this development.

Phase One includes building the hotel with new studio suites and Erie's first rooftop restaurant, bar, and lounge.

The outside construction of the hotel will be put on hold during the winter months. Work on the inside will continue.

Nick Scott, Sr. of Scott Enterprises says, "We're very proud the effort we're making. Just hope that we get the continued interest from the community, and help, and maybe some additional financing and that kind of thing, to make it happen. "

The Hampton Inn and Suites is set to open later this fall.